If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Celebrate ten years of Bravely Default with this new vinyl record

Flying vinyl.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Square Enix has confirmed it's releasing a vinyl record to celebrate ten years of Bravely Default (or Bravely Default: Flying Fairy, as its known in Japan).

Expected to ship later this month, the £31 vinyl features 11 tracks: Onward Into the Light: An Overture, The Horizon: Endless Light and Shadow, The Bell of Battle, My Ray of Hope, Where the Winds Blow, Fledgling, Romantic Vagrant, That of the Name, The Evil Wings, Uroboros, the Serpent That Devours the Horizon, and Onward Into the Light: A Ballade.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

You may also be interested in Square Enix's Bravely Default 10th Anniversary Set. For £150, you'll get a tote bad, a mini folding screen, an "adorable" four-piece plush set, a "crystal" motif 3D laser engraved glass on Airy, and two "clear files featuring 3D images of memorable moments from the game". Shipping is expected in April 2023.

Both can be pre-ordered from the Square Enix online store.

"Perhaps that's yourself, someone looking for 60 hours of hard-edged if predictable traditional JRPG action, served by a battle system of considerable pep and complexity," Martin wrote in his Bravely Default 2 review. "Perhaps, though, like me, you turn to something like Bravely Default 2 as a salve, and are looking to get lost in its rhythms.

"For all it does right, and for all it ignites the passion and nostalgia for the JRPG's golden age, Bravely Default 2 offers up a comfort blanket that aggravates a mite too soon."

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch