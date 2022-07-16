CD Projekt's share value has reportedly plummeted 75 percent post-Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt - the publisher behind studio CD Projekt Red, developer of The Witcher games and, of course, Cyberpunk 2077 - has seen its share value plummet by over 75 percent.

That's according to Business Insider Poland, which says that the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has wiped the value of the then most-valuable games company in Europe from over 40 billion Polish złoty - that's around £7.11bn - to less than zł10 billion - about £1.77bn.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Patch: The Digital Foundry Verdict.

The drop in CD Projekt's value - whilst still remaining one of Poland's most valuable companies - reportedly takes it back to a value last seen around 2017.

That means that Dying Light developer Techland - which is also based in Poland and thought to be worth around 10.6bn Polish złoty (£1.88bn) - is now seemingly worth more and continues to increase in value (thanks, PC Gamer) thanks to the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

ICYMI, Quantic Lab, a company which provides quality assurance (QA) support, has responded to a claim it misled Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red over its work on the game.

A 14-minute YouTube video from a channel named Upper Echelon Gamers claimed the QA studio had placed junior members of its team on the project instead of seasoned veterans, and flagged too many minor bugs. These issues, the video claimed, impacted Quantic Lab's work and therefore the overall game.

"Each project we undertake is unique with regard project requirements. Project direction is agreed and adjusted accordingly as per real time requirements with our clients," Quantic Lab boss Stefan Seicarescu said in response. "Quantic Lab always strives to work with transparency and integrity with our industry partners."