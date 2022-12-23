If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of museum map found in beta

Relegated to history.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

When Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) released back in October, players noticed that one multiplayer map available in the beta was conspicuously missing from the final game. Indeed, it was something I reported on during release.

Watch on YouTube

Now almost two months on, players fear the Valderas Museum will never return. Season One saw the return of fan favourite maps Shoothouse and Shipment, but players criticised the paltry number of maps released. One wonders why Infinity Ward hasn't released a map that is seemingly complete and ready to ship.

But players have taken it upon themselves to answer this question. Some have noticed the map's striking resemblance to the real-life Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

It's possible Activision received a complaint from the museum which resulted in the map's removal from the game.

This isn't the first map to disappear from the game either. The so-called Grand Prix map also disappeared only to reappear as Crown Raceway, with all references to F1 stripped from the map.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch