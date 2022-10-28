If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The mysterious case of the missing Modern Warfare 2 museum map

Ishraq Subhan
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has launched with one multiplayer map conspicuously missing.

Valderas Museum, set in Spain, was playable during the multiplayer open beta but has been removed from the final game.

Activision declined to comment when asked about its removal.

Valderas Museum was a controversial map during the beta, with players complaining that it was far too large for a 6v6 map and has too many open lines of sight.

Perhaps its removal was a response to this feedback, with Infinity Ward reworking the map.

The developer also listed a number of changes it made to the multiplayer mode in response to the feedback gathered during the beta, including increasing enemy visibility.

