If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox and PC players can't disable crossplay in Modern Warfare 2

Crossfire.
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Xbox and PC players have found their ability to disable crossplay in Modern Warfare 2 has disappeared.

The crossplay toggle allows players to choose whether they matchmake with players from other platforms.

Console players tend to disable crossplay to avoid matching against PC players using keyboard and mouse or may be hacking. On the flip side, PC players may wish to avoid console players who have aim assist.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

Eurogamer has independently verified that the crossplay toggle is available for PlayStation players but is missing on Xbox.

The settings menu for Modern Warfare 2 on an Xbox Series X.
The same menu on PlayStation 5 with the crossplay toggle.

Xbox players, however, can get around this by disabling crossplay at the system level. PC players unfortunately have no option.

Players have long called for input-based matchmaking, which would allow players to match with other players who are also using a gamepad or keyboard and mouse. The functionality was a feature of Modern Warfare (2019) but has been missing in subsequent games.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch