Call of Duty 2024's likely teaser site sets the mood by blindfolding Mount Rushmore

A new year means a new Call of Duty, meaning Activision Blizzard is going to have to get around to unveiling it at some point. Reports are suggesting that 'some point' will almost certainly be during Microsoft's Xbox showcase this June, but before then, the first teaser has seemingly now been spotted in an unassuming corner of the internet.

More specifically, a likely new Call of Duty 2024 teaser site has emerged (thanks Charlie Intel) at TheTruthLies.com, where visitors are able to fiddle with some buttons on a TV set and watch a quick blast of mysterious footage.

Currently, only one of the TV's six channels shows footage when selected, and there's no explicit Call of Duty branding to definitively confirm the connection - but it's an easy enough leap to make given the distinctive orange logo that appears in various places around the site.

Starting with the footage, though, it's a short first-person jigglycam sequence - more The Blair Witch Project than Call of Duty, to be honest) - that features a group of (gasp) activists scurrying through the woods at night. "This'll wake them up", a character says at one point, and we eventually see the results of their scheming when the footage cuts to daylight - revealing Mount Rushmore's four presidential faces now festooned with blindfolds and adorned with the words, "The truth lies".

Incidentally, the site's metadata has a longer version of that slogan, reading, "You might remember a better time. But it was false. Trust no one. Open your eyes. Find the truth."

It's the big orange logo squirted across Abraham Lincoln's noggin (and used as the site's favicon) that ties things together, of course; it's the same logo - a three headed dog - Microsoft previously used to tease the mystery Direct event that'll immediately follow its Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, 9th June. Last year, it was reported Call of Duty 2024 was being developed by Treyarch under the codename Cerebrus, so there's your link.

As it turns out, we might know a fair bit about Call of Duty 2024 already. A report last November claimed it would be a Black Ops title set in the Gulf War and featuring 'traditional combat technology' - one supposedly attempting "explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict."

Expect more details on 9th June, and seemingly at least five more TheTruthLies.com teases ahead of then. There's no hint of a release date for Call of Duty 2024 just yet - beyond claims of a "late fall, early winter" launch - but whenever it shows up, it'll reportedly be a day-one title on Game Pass.