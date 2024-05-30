Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't be locked behind a new Xbox Game Pass tier

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available across all Game Pass tiers, Microsoft has confirmed.

"Upon launch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable on Xbox and PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members," a Microsoft spokesperson told Eurogamer earlier today.

The company initially confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be coming to Game Pass day one earlier this week, after the information leaked ahead of schedule. At this time, however, some wondered if Microsoft may use the game's debut to change Xbox Game Pass' pricing or tier structure in some fashion.

Since last week, Microsoft and Activision have been steadily setting the tone for this year's Call of Duty. A teaser site known as TheTruthLies.com recently emerged on the internet, where visitors are able to fiddle with some buttons on a TV set. Each channel plays some mysterious footage, showing scenes such as the defacement of Mount Rushmore.

The Call of Duty team also shared a live-action teaser trailer for the upcoming game, which you can see above. "If it's the truth you seek, look in the dark 🔥" the description reads. "The Truth Lies."

It has previously been reported that Black Ops 6 will feature the Gulf War. We will have a clearer picture of what's in store when Microsoft hosts its hour-long presentation dedicated to Black Ops 6 next month. Here, we will get an in-depth look at gameplay for the next mainline Call of Duty, with Microsoft calling it a "dark new chapter" for the Black Ops series.