Microsoft confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 day one Xbox Game Pass launch

UPDATE 3pm UK: It's now official. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch directly into Xbox Game Pass when it arrives later this year.

Microsoft made the brief statement this afternoon after its earlier leak, and pointed to its upcoming Xbox Showcase event for "even more details on what's coming in this all-new Call of Duty".

Notably, there's no mention at all today of Xbox Game Pass tiers changing in offer or becoming more expensive as a result of Black Ops 6's inclusion. But stay frosty for more details on Call of Duty coming to Game Pass as part of that 9th June showcase.

ORIGINAL STORY 11am UK: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be a day one launch via Xbox Game Pass, a Microsoft notification has now seemingly confirmed.

Users of the Xbox Game Pass app for iPhone and Android have this morning received a notification that states: "Just announced: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!"

As first reported by Tom Warren, the notification includes a link to a currently-unpublished blog post on Xbox.com, likely set to go live in the near future.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Is the closure of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall's studios a sign the Xbox Game Pass publishing model is failing?Watch on YouTube

News that Black Ops 6 will launch via Xbox Game Pass isn't a huge surprise - The Wall St Journal previously reported that Microsoft had now made the decision earlier this month.

But the question remains whether Microsoft will take advantage of Black Ops 6's status to change Xbox Game Pass' pricing or tier structure somehow - which would also help recoup some of the money that players would otherwise have spent on $70 copies.

the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS / Android is notifying people that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 "is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!"



it looks like an announcement is due today 👀 pic.twitter.com/FBRteX5Nkl — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 28, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Microsoft will fully show off Black Ops 6 in a dedicated hour-long presentation after its June Xbox Showcase event, which will once again take place alongside other events from Ubisoft and (its expected) Nintendo during the old E3 conference week.

Eurogamer has contacted Microsoft for more.