Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's enormous 309GB download "not representative of a typical player install experience"

Activision has clarified Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't 309GB after all - or at least, you can download the core of it for less.

This is despite Xbox's store page for the game stating that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's install size is a rather chunky 309.85 GB. This made many heads turn, because that seemed excessive.

The Call of Duty team has now issued a correction with more detail. Writing on social media platform X, Activision stated the file size currently listed for Black Ops 6 "does not represent the download size or disk footprint" for its upcoming Call of Duty game.

"The sizes as shown include the full installations of Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Warzone and all relevant content packs, including all localised languages combined which is not representative of a typical player install experience," it explained, before adding: "Players will be able to download Black Ops 6 at launch without downloading any other Call of Duty titles or all of the language packs."

The studio did not say what Black Ops 6's file size will actually be, however. Rather, it said it would share more details on this closer to the game's launch this autumn, so stay tuned.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was officially named last month, after newspaper advertising spotted by fans pointed to its title. Soon after, Microsoft confirmed to Eurogamer that Black Ops 6 will be available across Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members on its debut.

For more, be sure to read Eurogamer's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 extended preview, where we detail its various modes and story. Also, I am afraid you won't be able to play as Maggie Thatcher on the game's release.