Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault edition details seemingly leak

Dataminers have found new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

As shown in the posts below, the next Call of Duty game will reportedly release on both previous and current generation consoles. This ties in with reports earlier in the month, when images of a GameStop pre-order screen for the game started making the rounds online.

Additionally, those interested will seemingly be able to pick up a 'Vault' edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as well as the 'Standard' edition.

According to the leaked images, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Vault edition will include Gobble Gum, a selection of weapon skins, bonus operators and more. You can check out some of the keyart below.

Blackcell pic.twitter.com/BmMWQ11yG2 — bob. (@BobNetworkUK) May 29, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

pic.twitter.com/ldOxWIATxs — Earthbound (@Earthbound_Fan) May 29, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was officially named just last week, after newspaper advertising spotted by fans pointed to its title. Further details remain slim for now, although previous reports suggested Black Ops 6 will feature the Gulf War. We can expect to find out more at a dedicated hour-long showcase next month, when the Call of Duty team will give us an "in-depth" look at gameplay.

Earlier today, Microsoft confirmed to Eurogamer that Black Ops 6 will be available across Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass for Console members on its release.