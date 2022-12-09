If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Brink developer Splash Damage developing Transformers: Reactivate

As company acquires Battalion 1944 studio Bulkhead.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Transformers: Reactivate.

Brink and Gears Tactics developer Splash Damage is working on a new Transformers game for PC and consoles, which will launch in closed beta next year.

Transformers: Reactivate was shown last night at The Game Awards 2022, with a fresh trailer you can see below. The project is being designed as an online action game for one to four players where you play as some of the franchise's most iconic characters. And yes, you can transform between a vehicle and a bot (obviously!)

The news comes alongside word that Splash Damage has acquired Bulkhead, the UK studio behind World War 2 shooter Battalion 1944, which is also working on Transformers: Reactivate.

Watch on YouTube
A first look at Transformers: Reactivate.

"It's a new era," Bulkhead wrote on Twitter today. "We are proud to be a part of Splash Damage. To be acquired by a developer of the games we grew up playing is an honour. Everyone at Bulkhead is ready to show the world what we're capable of with the right partner. Let's make some f****** sick shooters."

That line about working with "the right partner" is interesting in the context of Bulkhead's previous partnership with Square Enix. It was announced in August this year that Bulkhead and Square Enix had parted ways, with the long-awaited console versions of Battalion 1944 cancelled.

The studio's now-retitled Battalion: Legacy is now available for free via Steam.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch