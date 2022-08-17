Blizzard details Overwatch account merging ahead of cross-progression launch

Ahead of Overwatch 2's early access launch in October, Blizzard is giving existing Overwatch players the opportunity to begin merging their various Overwatch 1 accounts as part of its preparations for the sequel's new cross-progression feature, and it's shared an FAQ on the process so players can start the transition now.

When it launches, cross-progression will enable Overwatch 2 players to access their progress and cosmetics across any platforms using a single account. Additionally, it'll enable Overwatch 1 players to carry their existing progress and cosmetics over into the sequel, regardless of the platforms they're currently playing on. However, to make use of that feature, console players will first need to merge any different system accounts they have into one Battle.net account.

To start the process, players with an Overwatch account on Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch simply need to log into the game, at which point they'll be prompted to identify, select, and confirm which accounts they want to merge. Players will need to create a Battle.net account (which is mandatory for Overwatch 2 anyway) if they haven't done so already.

Watch on YouTube Overwatch 2 - Free to Play Trailer.

Once players have selected the correct accounts they wish to carry over via Battle.net, Blizzard says it will prepare those accounts to be merged during the release of Overwatch 2.

In its detailed FAQ, Blizzard notes only one account per platform can be merged into a new Battle.net account, and it stresses that players will be unable to unlink to a different console account on the same platform once the merge has occurred.

Overwatch 2 - which probably won't be selling $45 skins despite players concerns - launches as a free-to-play early access title for Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 4th October.