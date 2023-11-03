Black Friday PS5 deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

Black Friday starts on 24th November 2023, which means we can soon look forward to exciting discounts on PS5 games and accessories. We expect there will also be some good deals on the standard and digital PlayStation 5 consoles, and maybe even some decent PS5 bundles this year too. In our guide, we're tracking the best early Black Friday PS5 deals all month, so check back regularly as we're updating this page with new deals as we spot them.

For Switch, Xbox and other tech, take a look at our guide for all the best early Black Friday gaming deals, and Digital Foundry's guide to the best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals if you want to expand your PS5 console's internal storage.

Best early Black Friday PS5 console deals 2023

Black Friday PS5 console deals are much more likely to appear in 2023 thanks to the announcement of the new PS5 Slim console. We saw the original PS5 Disc console price drop below £400 in the summer, so we expect it could fall to a similar price this Black Friday. Right now, your best bet is to keep an eye on our PS5 stock page. We have spotted a few PS5 bundle deals below, but there aren't any huge discounts on them just yet.

Best early Black Friday PS5 console deals UK

Best early Black Friday PS5 console deals US

The PS5 Slim is rumoured to launch in the US on either 8th or 10th November and could come in the form of a bundle, with either a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This could mean we'll see some even bigger PS5 discounts in the US for the original versions of the disc and digital consoles so watch this space.

Best early Black Friday PS5 accessory deals 2023

PS5 accessory deals will be in hot demand this Black Friday and we'll be keeping our eyes open for discounts on the PS5 DualSense controllers, PS5 headsets like the PULSE 3D wireless headset and Sony Inzone headsets. We also expect to see discounts on the DualSense charging station, PS5 HD camera. We'll add deals below as we spot them.

Best early Black Friday PSVR 2 deals

The PSVR 2 virtual reality headset launched in February 2023 and we've only seen a small discount on it so far. It's still a pretty expensive piece of kit and we don't anticipate any major discounts this Black Friday, but you can take a look at some of the smaller deals below.

UK

US

None yet...

Best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals

The current PS5 features an 825GB solid state drive, with the option to upgrade your storage by adding a PS5 compatible SSD with heatsink in the extra SSD slot. Our experts at Digital Foundry have already gathered a list of all the best PS5 compatible SSDs to choose from, but you should also check out their guide to the best early PS5 SSD Black Friday deals here.

If you're pinched for time or need one now to make room for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, take a look at some of the deals we've spotted below:

UK PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

US PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

Best early Black Friday PS5 game deals 2023

Image credit: Insomniac/Sony/Jake Green

There aren't a lot of big discounts right now but retailers will soon start offering bigger and better deals on PS5 games over the course of this month. We've listed the PS5 games we'd like to see further savings on below.

Best early Black Friday PS5 game deals 2023 UK

Best early Black Friday PS5 game deals 2023 US

PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals

If you haven't already, one of the first things you'll want to do after picking up a PS5 is to grab yourself a PlayStation Plus membership. There are three PlayStation Plus tiers to choose between: Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential PS Plus Subscribers get a selection of PS Plus games for free as part of their membership every month. If you don't want to download them straight away, we'd always recommend adding new arrivals to your library so you don't forget. Extra and Premium PS Plus members also get access to a curated library of older PlayStation titles via streaming or local downloads.

Technically, PS Plus is sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store, however, you can also purchase these discounted PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. We'll be listing any early Black Friday PS Plus deals here.

When will the best PS5 Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday PS5 deals will start trickling through at least two weeks before Black Friday proper. Amazon UK will be offering up to 40 per cent off select PlayStation products and we're hoping PS5 console deals will be included!

Who will have the best PS5 Black Friday deals?

If you're a regular to this joint, you'll know that the usual suspects for the best PS5 Black Friday deals will be major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. We can also expect specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Hit and The Game Collection to serve up some stellar Black Friday PS5 deals.

It's also worthwhile checking if these retailers have eBay outlet stores, as you might be able to bag a bargain on some of their clearance items.

UK

US

Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Black Friday?

PS5 stock shortages seem to be a thing of the past but if you're banking on purchasing a PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday sales, retailers like Amazon, Game, Currys and Very could very well run out of certain PS5 bundles or promotions. Walmart, GameStop, Target and Best Buy will be your best bet in the US and these could also run out since Sony have said they won't be producing any more of the original versions after the release of the PS5 Slim. But you needn't wait until Black Friday to buy a PS5. Check our PS5 restocks page to find out which retailers currently have PS5 consoles available.

Will PS5 games be on sale Black Friday?

We're already seeing plenty of deals on games, including Elden Ring for £36 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £30. We'll be updating this page as we find more, so we'd recommend to keep checking back.

After something else in the Black Friday sale this November? You can find our pages dedicated to all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, PS4 Black Friday offers and Xbox Black Friday bargains across the site.

