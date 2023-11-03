If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Black Friday PS5 deals 2023: best early offers and discounts

All the best early Black Friday PS5 deals on consoles, games and accessories

Black Friday PS5 deals 2023
Image credit: Jelly Deals
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

Black Friday starts on 24th November 2023, which means we can soon look forward to exciting discounts on PS5 games and accessories. We expect there will also be some good deals on the standard and digital PlayStation 5 consoles, and maybe even some decent PS5 bundles this year too. In our guide, we're tracking the best early Black Friday PS5 deals all month, so check back regularly as we're updating this page with new deals as we spot them.

For Switch, Xbox and other tech, take a look at our guide for all the best early Black Friday gaming deals, and Digital Foundry's guide to the best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals if you want to expand your PS5 console's internal storage.

Best early Black Friday PS5 console deals 2023

the PS5 console and controller

Black Friday PS5 console deals are much more likely to appear in 2023 thanks to the announcement of the new PS5 Slim console. We saw the original PS5 Disc console price drop below £400 in the summer, so we expect it could fall to a similar price this Black Friday. Right now, your best bet is to keep an eye on our PS5 stock page. We have spotted a few PS5 bundle deals below, but there aren't any huge discounts on them just yet.

Best early Black Friday PS5 console deals UK

PlayStation 5 console and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 - £537 from Amazon UK (was £549.98)

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - £540 from Game (was £562.97)

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Charging Dock - £540 from Game (was £565)

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Console with EA Sports FC 24 (code in box) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - £540 from Game (was £553)

Buy now

Best early Black Friday PS5 console deals US

The PS5 Slim is rumoured to launch in the US on either 8th or 10th November and could come in the form of a bundle, with either a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This could mean we'll see some even bigger PS5 discounts in the US for the original versions of the disc and digital consoles so watch this space.

PlayStation5 Console Horizon Forbidden West Bundle - $550 from antonline

Buy now

Best early Black Friday PS5 accessory deals 2023

PS5 accessory deals will be in hot demand this Black Friday and we'll be keeping our eyes open for discounts on the PS5 DualSense controllers, PS5 headsets like the PULSE 3D wireless headset and Sony Inzone headsets. We also expect to see discounts on the DualSense charging station, PS5 HD camera. We'll add deals below as we spot them.

Best early Black Friday PSVR 2 deals

The PSVR 2 virtual reality headset launched in February 2023 and we've only seen a small discount on it so far. It's still a pretty expensive piece of kit and we don't anticipate any major discounts this Black Friday, but you can take a look at some of the smaller deals below.

UK

PlayStation VR2 - £509 from Amazon UK (was £530)

Buy now

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Station - £37 from Amazon UK (was £40)

Buy now

US

None yet...

Best early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals

The current PS5 features an 825GB solid state drive, with the option to upgrade your storage by adding a PS5 compatible SSD with heatsink in the extra SSD slot. Our experts at Digital Foundry have already gathered a list of all the best PS5 compatible SSDs to choose from, but you should also check out their guide to the best early PS5 SSD Black Friday deals here.

If you're pinched for time or need one now to make room for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, take a look at some of the deals we've spotted below:

UK PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

WD_Black SN850X 2TB SSD with Heatsink - £147 from Amazon UK

Buy now

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD with Heatsink - £66 from Amazon UK

Buy now

Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB with Heatsink - £150 from Amazon UK (was £160.79)

Buy now

US PS5 SSD Black Friday deals

WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD with Heatsink - $85 from Amazon US (was $180)

Buy now

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD with Heatsink - $114 from Amazon US with coupon

Buy now

Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB with Heatsink - $130 from Amazon US (was $140)

Buy now

Best early Black Friday PS5 game deals 2023

Miles Morales uses his web-wings to keep him aloft about New York City, which is blazing with evening sunlight, in this shot from Spider-Man 2
Image credit: Insomniac/Sony/Jake Green

There aren't a lot of big discounts right now but retailers will soon start offering bigger and better deals on PS5 games over the course of this month. We've listed the PS5 games we'd like to see further savings on below.

Best early Black Friday PS5 game deals 2023 UK

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - £43 from Amazon UK (was £45)

Buy now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - £62 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition - £58 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

God of War Ragnarök - £57 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1- £48 from Amazon UK (was £55)

Buy now

The Last of Us Part I - £55 from Amazon UK (Was £70)

Buy now

Elden Ring from Amazon UK - £36 (was £60)

Buy now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - £32 from Amazon UK

Buy now

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - £30 from Amazon UK (was £52)

Buy now

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition- £17 from Amazon UK (was £30)

Buy now

Street Fighter 6 - £40 from Amazon UK (was £44)

Buy now

Gran Turismo 7 - £51 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £49 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Buy now

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - £32 from Amazon UK

Buy now

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £16 from Amazon UK (was £18)

Buy now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £40 from Amazon UK (was £60)

Buy now

Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 with free PS5 upgrade) - £35 from Amazon UK

Buy now

Best early Black Friday PS5 game deals 2023 US

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition - $50 from Amazon US

Buy now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $70 from Amazon US

Buy now

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition - $62 from Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

God of War Ragnarök - $56 from Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $42.57 from Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

Street Fighter 6 - $44.98 from Amazon US (was $60)

Buy now

Gran Turismo 7 - $41.39 from Amazon US (was $60)

Buy now

Resident Evil Village Standard Edition - $20 from Amazon US

Buy now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $39 from Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

Stray - $24 from Amazon US

Buy now

Returnal - $28 from Amazon US

Buy now

Demon's Souls - $39 from Amazon US

Buy now

Resident Evil 4 - $49 from Amazon US (was $60)

Buy now

Diablo 4 - $55 from Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

Octopath Traveler 2 - $30 (was $60)

Buy now

PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals

Playstation Plus logo and tiers

If you haven't already, one of the first things you'll want to do after picking up a PS5 is to grab yourself a PlayStation Plus membership. There are three PlayStation Plus tiers to choose between: Essential, Extra and Premium. Essential PS Plus Subscribers get a selection of PS Plus games for free as part of their membership every month. If you don't want to download them straight away, we'd always recommend adding new arrivals to your library so you don't forget. Extra and Premium PS Plus members also get access to a curated library of older PlayStation titles via streaming or local downloads.

Technically, PS Plus is sold exclusively on the PlayStation Store, however, you can also purchase these discounted PS gift cards to use towards your chosen PlayStation Plus subscription. We'll be listing any early Black Friday PS Plus deals here.

When will the best PS5 Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday PS5 deals will start trickling through at least two weeks before Black Friday proper. Amazon UK will be offering up to 40 per cent off select PlayStation products and we're hoping PS5 console deals will be included!

Who will have the best PS5 Black Friday deals?

If you're a regular to this joint, you'll know that the usual suspects for the best PS5 Black Friday deals will be major retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, Very, Game and John Lewis in the UK, and Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target in the US. We can also expect specialist gaming stores like ShopTo, Hit and The Game Collection to serve up some stellar Black Friday PS5 deals.

It's also worthwhile checking if these retailers have eBay outlet stores, as you might be able to bag a bargain on some of their clearance items.

UK

US

Will there be any PS5 stock shortages on Black Friday?

PS5 stock shortages seem to be a thing of the past but if you're banking on purchasing a PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday sales, retailers like Amazon, Game, Currys and Very could very well run out of certain PS5 bundles or promotions. Walmart, GameStop, Target and Best Buy will be your best bet in the US and these could also run out since Sony have said they won't be producing any more of the original versions after the release of the PS5 Slim. But you needn't wait until Black Friday to buy a PS5. Check our PS5 restocks page to find out which retailers currently have PS5 consoles available.

Will PS5 games be on sale Black Friday?

We're already seeing plenty of deals on games, including Elden Ring for £36 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £30. We'll be updating this page as we find more, so we'd recommend to keep checking back.

After something else in the Black Friday sale this November? You can find our pages dedicated to all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, PS4 Black Friday offers and Xbox Black Friday bargains across the site.

Black Friday 2022 highlights

UK Black Friday PS5 Deals

PS5 Console, God of War: Ragnarok, Dual Sense Controller, and £10 Gift Card - £582.85 from ShopTo

See deal

PS5 Console, God of War: Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and £10 Gift Card - £592.85 from ShopTo

See deal

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller, Midnight Black - £40 from Very

See deal

Horizon Forbidden West - £35 from Currys

See deal

A Plague Tale: Requiem - £33 from Amazon UK

See deal

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart - £30 from Currys

See deal

Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5- £22 from Very

See deal

Fifa 23 and DualSense controller deal - £70 from Amazon (was £100)

See deal

Gran Turismo 7- £39 from Currys (was £70)

See deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure- £25 from Base (was £60)

See deal

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next Level Edition- £23.85 from ShopTo (was £60)

See deal

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - £28 from Base (was £70)

See deal

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £20 from Currys (was £50)

See deal

Gotham Knights - £30 from Amazon (was £50)

See deal

The Quarry - £23 from ShopTo (was £65)

See deal

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - £17.85 from ShopTo (was £43)

See deal

Elden Ring - £48.85 from ShopTo

See deal

The Last of Us Part I - £42 from Very (was £65)

See deal

The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition pre-order + £10 gift card - £45.85 from ShopTo

See deal

Resident Evil Village - Gold Edition - £41.85 from ShopTo

See deal

US Black Friday PS5 Deals

Elden Ring - $35 from Walmart (was $60)

See deal

Horizon Forbidden West - $35 from Walmart (was $60)

See deal

Stray - $30 from Amazon (was $60)

See deal

Fifa 23 - $35 from Target (was $70)

See deal

Sony-InZone H3 wired gaming headset - $78 from Amazon (was $100)

See deal

Death Stranding Director's Cut - $20 from GameStop (was $50)

See deal

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - $25 from Amazon (was $50)

See deal

A Plague Tale: Requiem - $39 from Amazon UK

See deal