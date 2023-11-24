Best Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals 2023
Here's the best Black Friday deals for PS Plus subscribers.
Black Friday is here and with it we're seeing some pretty good PlayStation Plus deals from Sony and a few discounts on PlayStat6ion Store gift cards.
Today's best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals
UK
|
Up to 30% off PS Plus subscriptions direct from Sony
Save up to 30 per cent off a PlayStation Plus subscription through the Sony store.
|
Various discounted PS Store gift cards at Eurogamer eShop
Save 5 per cent on PS Store gift cards on our eShop with code "BLACKFRIDAY" to use towards a PlayStation Plus subscription.
|
£60 worth of PS Store vouchers to use towards PlayStation Essential- £54.70 from ShopTo
Buy a £50 gift card and £10 gift card to save £5.30.
|
£100 worth of PS Store vouchers to use towards PlayStation Extra - £87.85 from ShopTo
Save £12.15 when you buy a £100 gift card.
|
£120 worth of PS Store vouchers to use towards PlayStation Premium - £106.70 from ShopTo
Buy a £100 gift card and a £20 gift card and you'll save £13.30.
US
|
Up to 30% off PS Plus subscriptions direct from Sony
Save up to 30 per cent off a PlayStation Plus subscription through the Sony store.
PlayStation Plus Black Friday Discounts
Sony is offering Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals in the UK and US with the following discounts:
Grab directly from the UK store:
- 12 Months of PlayStation Plus Essential for £47.99 (down from £59.99)
- 12 Months of PlayStation Plus Extra for £74.99 (down from £99.99)
- 12 Months of PlayStation Plus Premium for £83.99 (down from £119.99)
Grab directly from the US store:
- 12 Months of PlayStation Plus Essential for $59.99 (dowb from $79.99)
- 12 Months of PlayStation Plus Extra for $99.99 (down from $134.99)
- 12 Months of PlayStation Plus Premium for $119.99 (down from $159.99)
Where to get PlayStation Store gift cards
In the UK, the best place to get PlayStation Plus gift cards right now is from ShopTo, where every top-up amount is on sale already. You can get a £50 card and £10 card for £54.70, or a £100 card for £87.85 which will cover the cost of a yearly PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscription respectively, you can also get a £20 card for £18.85 if you want to add a bit more to get the PS Plus premium yearly subscription, or get a discounted game for even less.
In the US, PlayStation Store gift cards are widely available in quantities between $10 and $110 and can be found from retailers GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon US.
We've got lots of other Black Friday deals guides you can check out, including the PS5 deals, Xbox Deals, Switch Deals, and more. Make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter page as well, where we'll be covering all the best Black Friday deals as they happen.