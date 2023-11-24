Best Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals 2023

Black Friday is here and with it we're seeing some pretty good PlayStation Plus deals from Sony and a few discounts on PlayStat6ion Store gift cards.

Today's best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals

UK

US

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Discounts

Sony is offering Black Friday PlayStation Plus deals in the UK and US with the following discounts:

Grab directly from the UK store:

12 Months of PlayStation Plus Essential for £47.99 (down from £59.99)

12 Months of PlayStation Plus Extra for £74.99 (down from £99.99)

12 Months of PlayStation Plus Premium for £83.99 (down from £119.99)

Grab directly from the US store:

12 Months of PlayStation Plus Essential for $59.99 (dowb from $79.99)

12 Months of PlayStation Plus Extra for $99.99 (down from $134.99)

12 Months of PlayStation Plus Premium for $119.99 (down from $159.99)

Where to get PlayStation Store gift cards

In the UK, the best place to get PlayStation Plus gift cards right now is from ShopTo, where every top-up amount is on sale already. You can get a £50 card and £10 card for £54.70, or a £100 card for £87.85 which will cover the cost of a yearly PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscription respectively, you can also get a £20 card for £18.85 if you want to add a bit more to get the PS Plus premium yearly subscription, or get a discounted game for even less.

In the US, PlayStation Store gift cards are widely available in quantities between $10 and $110 and can be found from retailers GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon US.

