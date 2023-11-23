The best Black Friday PS5 DualSense controller deals 2023

We're just one day away from Black Friday, and while you might be anticipating the biggest deals to land then, there's still many great discounts on gaming and tech items you can take advantage of right now/

For PS5 owners or those who have just snapped one up from the early Black Friday deals, getting more DualSense controllers is likely a priority if you value having local multiplayer with friends and family. There's also plenty of other colours to choose from if you're after something other than the default white controller.

Sony's DualSense are designed to immerse you in the game with sophisticated haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, while an built-in microphone and speaker means you can use voice chat even if you don't own a headset. All that tech however makes them quite pricey, which is why this is an ideal time to stock up.

For Black Friday, Sony has officially brought the price of a standard DualSense controller down from £59.99/$69.99 down to £44.99/$49.99. Other colour options are also down to this price despite usually costing £64.99/$74.99. Some retailers are offering even deeper discounts on PS5 controllers, with some prices starting from just £38.99.

While Sony's premium DualSense Edge controller only released this year, you can also find it at just under £200 from The Game Collection.

We've rounded up the best PS5 DualSense prices from retailers in both the UK and US below.

UK

US

If you're also looking for discounts on headsets, storage, consoles or anything else, make sure to follow our guide to Black Friday gaming deals for even more of amazing deals as we find them.