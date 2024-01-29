Bike Race Clicker codes for January 2024

Bike Race Clicker is a Roblox racing game where you’ll try to make it as far as possible in bike races that take place every few minutes. In between races, you can upgrade your bike, hatch eggs to get pets, and simply click to gain speed, all in the hopes of making it closer and closer to the finish line with every race.

Of course, clicking as fast as possible in between races can get a bit tiring after a few rounds, but luckily, Bike Race Clicker has Roblox codes that you can input for some free resources. Here’s our list of all the current and expired Bike Race Clicker codes to get you the boost you need to make it to the finish line before anyone else (and maybe even get your name on the leaderboard).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Bike Race Clicker codes

Bike Race Clicker doesn’t currently have any working codes. When the developers do make a new code available, we’ll be sure to add it to this list!

All expired Bike Race Clicker codes

GoKart

Speedy

RichKid

How do I redeem codes in Bike Race Clicker?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Bike Race Clicker? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Bike Race Clicker in Roblox. If you haven’t already, pick your starter pet. Click the "Codes" button on the left side of your screen. Enter your code in the field and hit "REDEEM". Image credit: Rocket Kidz/Eurogamer

Done racing in Bike Race Clicker but still want another Roblox game to check out? Get a head start with our codes guides for popular games like Math Block Race, Sisyphus Simulator, FNAF Pizza Party, Cabin Crew Simulator, and Arm Wrestle Simulator.