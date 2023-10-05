If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Battle.net suffering outages, forcing Blizzard to apologise as players left unable to access games

UPDATE: login issues have been resolved.

Screenshot from Diablo 4 showing a person on horseback making their way through a hostile environment.
Image credit: Blizzard
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Updated on

UPDATE 1.48pm: Blizzard has sorted its Battle.net issues from earlier today. The company thanked its community for their patience as it found a fix.

"Not the start of the day we would have hoped for, but we got there," the support team replied to one user on X (formerly Twitter).

The original story continues below.

ORIGINAL 12.25pm: Blizzard has apologised as its server Battle.net is currently unavailable, leaving players unable to access games, such as Diablo 4, on PC.

The company is in the process of investigating the cause of today's outages, which is said to have been caused by an issue with authentication servers. Blizzard said this may result in "failed or slow login attempts" for its games.

Diablo IV Season of Blood Announce Trailer.Watch on YouTube

"We apologise for the inconvenience... we're working to resolve this ASAP" a post on Blizzard's Customer Support social media page states.

In a follow up reply, the support team said it does not have a timeframe for an expected fix. It did, however, state that its "teams are heads down and working to get things up and running as quickly as [they] can". Meanwhile, users have reported they can't access the Battle.net app, stating they are being presented with a maintenance error code.

These outages have left games such as Diablo 4, which is currently only playable on PC via Blizzard's own Battle.net platform, unavailable. Perhaps thankfully given today's situation, this title will be making the jump to an additional PC platform later this month, as Blizzard is bringing Diablo 4 to Steam.

We will update you when Blizzard finds a fix for its current Battle.net issues.

