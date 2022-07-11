If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Battlefield 3 Reality Mod due out this week

Seven years in the making.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Battlefield 3 Reality Mod

A new Reality Mod for Battlefield 3 is due out this week.

It's been in development for seven years by over 80 contributors and will now finally be released on 17th July.

The mod aims to "create an immersive gameplay and a more realistic experience", with a focus on team play, communication and combined arms.

Watch on YouTube
Battlefield 2042 | Season 1: Zero Hour Gameplay Trailer

That means reworked gameplay and a new UI for more tactical team play, including tweaked player movement speed, artillery strikes, a new spawn system, and altered weapon handling.

There are also new visual features, in-game VOIP, and battles of over one hundred players.

To use the mod, players will need a legit copy of Battlefield 3 with all DLCs.

Check out the mod website for all information.

BF3: Reality Mod - v0.1 Release Trailer

Over in Battlefield 2042, what's next for the game after its disastrous launch?

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch