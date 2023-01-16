If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Awesome Games Done Quick raises over $2.6m for Prevent Cancer Foundation

New world records broken.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

This year's Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning event raised over $2.6m for Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Games Done Quick hosts regular speedrunning events throughout the year for charity, with Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 wrapping up its week-long 24-hour speedrunning marathon at the weekend.

A number of world records were broken this time, including 2022 releases PowerWash Simulator and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Watch on YouTube
PowerWash Simulator Launch Trailer

The former record saw six players complete an all vehicles, no soap run in just over 33 minutes (33:31.7).

As Liv wrote, the game has a thriving speedrunning scene.

Other records included an Any% with bank run of Super Mario Galaxy 2 by Jhay at 2:54:51.33, and an Any% nine exits run of Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option (Prototype): by Crak Atak at 21:44.6.

Games Done Quick has now raised over $43m for charities around the world since 2010.

The next event will be its annual Frost Fatales all-women winter speedrun event from 26th February - 4th March on Twitch. That will be followed by Summer Games Done Quick 2023 from 28th May - 4th June.

"Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity and support," said the organisation in a tweet.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch