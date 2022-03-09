Monster Hunter Rise 7-day trial launching for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers this week

If you've been eager to experience the creature-bothering delights of Monster Hunter Rise on Switch but haven't yet done so, AND you happen to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, prepare for your spheres of interest to collide with fortuitous gusto this Friday, 11th March, courtesy of Nintendo's latest 7-day trial event.

In the manner of previous trials, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have full access to the complete version of Monster Hunter Rise - including online play - when things get underway this Friday, and can play the game as much as they like for as long as they like until things wrap up the following week on Thursday, 17th March.

And it's well worth checking out if you've even a smattering of enthusiasm for grand battles against imposing foes, with Monster Hunter Rise proving to be a wonderful refinement of Capcom's long-running series. Not least because, dogs.

Monster Hunter Rise - Switch Launch Trailer.

"Rise is as deep as Monster Hunter has ever been," wrote Martin Robinson in his Recommended review last year. "It's just that those depths have been made a little easier to get to...If you've been put off by the challenge, the investment or even the action, Rise does its very best to smooth the path and open up Monster Hunter's charms to all. If you're already smitten with the series like I am? Well, Monster Hunter Rise might well be as good as video games can get."

Nintendo Switch Online members can download the trial version of Monster Hunter Rise from the eShop right now, ahead of the event's commencement this Friday, 11th March, and any progress made over the 7 days that follow can be carried over to the retail version should you be impressed enough to make a purchase.

And if you do find yourself smitten, you might want to tune into Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise livestream next Tuesday, 15th March, when players will finally get a look at the game's upcoming major Sunbreak expansion, coming to PC and Switch this summer.