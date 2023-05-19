If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon leaks Mortal Kombat 1's DLC characters and Kameo Fighters

Quan Chi! Homelander! More!

Mortal Kombat 1
Warner Bros. Games
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Mortal Kombat 1 is finally official after several weeks of teases, but a few mysteries still remain. And it looks like Amazon might have inadvertently solved one of those ahead of schedule by leaking the characters included in the game's Kombat Pack DLC.

Mortal Kombat 1 - which, as rumoured, will be a reboot of sorts, taking place in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang - is set to release on 19th September, and it'll be accompanied by a Kombat Pack providing early access to six additional playable characters and five assist characters known as Kameo Fighters.

At the time of Mortal Kombat 1's announcement, publisher Warner Bros. confirmed the Kombat Pack would be included in Mortal Kombat 1's Premium and Kollector's Editions, but neglected to tell prospective purchasers what additional characters they'd get in return for their money.

Watch on YouTube
Mortal Kombat 1 reveal trailer.

Amazon Italy has now inadvertently come to the rescue, though, leaking the Kombat Pack's contents in a product listing, since tweaked to remove the offending details.

According to Amazon, Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker, and Homelander will all be added as playable characters through the Kombat Pack - tallying with a recent report claiming the latter two contenders would feature in a "character pass". Additionally, Amazon says Johnny Cage, Tremor, Khameleon, Mavado, and Ferra will feature as Kameo characters - Cage was previously confirmed to be coming at launch with a Jean Claude Van Damme skin.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store when it launches on 19th September.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
