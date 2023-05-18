If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mortal Kombat 1 release date set for September, set in "reborn" universe

Jean-Claude Van Damme has a skin in the game.

Mortal Kombat 1
Warner Bros. Games
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Mortal Kombat 1 launches 19th September 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. There's no PS4 or Xbox One version.

As expected, Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot of sorts (developer NetherRealm has rebooted Mortal Kombat a number of times over the years), set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang who ended up victorious at the end of Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 1 has a brand new story featuring familiar characters, NetherRealm said. The debut trailer is below (be warned, things get very gory):

Watch on YouTube

In the trailer we see a young, human form Raiden, Kung Lao, the aforementioned Fire God Liu Kang and the return of fan favourites Kitana and Mileena. As you'd expect, Scorpion and Sub-Zero show up. Shang-Tsung also makes an appearance. We're told you need to pre-order to gain access to the sorcerer, as well as an August beta on PlayStation and Xbox.

We're light on details right now, but we do have word of a new assist system. You can choose from a "unique roster of Kameo fighting partners" to assist you in battle. Perhaps Reptile will jump in for a quick acid spit.

In a press release, publisher Warner Bros. Games said Mortal Kombat 1's Kombat Pack (DLC) adds a Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of martial arts movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), and early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch).

Mortal Kombat 1 will get Peacemaker and Homelander as DLC characters at some point, according to a recent report.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Fighting, Mortal Kombat 12, PC and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch