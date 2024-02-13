All Legendary Schematics locations in Palworld

Legendary Schematics in Palworld are the only way to get your hands on some of the best weapons and armour in the game.

There are a total of 17 Legendary items in Palworld and you can only craft one if you find the right Legendary Schematics for it. This involves quite some effort, however, as Legendary Schematics are extremely rare.

Through this guide, we'll show you how to find all the Legendary Schematics, the drop rates, and how you can improve your chances of grabbing them.

What are Legendary Schematics in Palworld?

In Palworld, you can create numerous items for your character and Pals, each of which comes in one of five rarity levels (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary). The more rare an item is, the better it is. In the case of weapons, this means more damage, a larger magazine and so on. While, for armour, this translates to more durability, health points and defence.

You will unlock most of the Schematics in Palworld via the Technology tree, however, it isn't possible to get Legendary Schematics this way.

As soon as you have a Legendary Schematic, you will automatically unlock the corresponding item for crafting, even if you have not yet unlocked it in the Technology tree. It is therefore very worthwhile to start hunting for Schematics early, especially if you are still struggling with certain bosses. There are only two ways to obtain Legendary Schematic in Palworld:

Drops from Alpha Pals

The safest way to get Legendary Schematic in Palworld is to farm Alpha Pals, each of which can drop behind a specific Schematic. This is a rare drop though, so you will probably need a few attempts before you get your hands on your desired Schematic.

Legendary Schematics can also be obtained when capturing Alpha Pals too. This means that if you capture one and then kill it wih the Meat Cleaver, you'll have double the chance of getting a Legendary Schematic from it.

Chop chop. | Image credit: Eurogamer/PocketPair

Found in chests

In addition to the Alpha Pals, you can also find Legendary Schematics in chests. These include chests of all rarity levels throughout the world, as well as chests that are available as rewards at the end of dungeons. It's best to get some Silver Keys and a flying Pal and then scour the higher-level areas in search of silver treasure chests.

Locations of all Chests and Dungeons, thanks to Rock Paper Shotgun's interactive Palworld map.

What is the drop rate for Legendary Schematics?

While the exact drop rate for the Legendary Schematics is still unknown, discussion on the Palworld subreddit suggests that it can lie within 2.5% to 5%. This value may also vary from between the Legendary Schematics. It's clear that obtaining a Legendary Schematic can be quite the time investment unless you get very lucky. Due to this we recommend trying to obtain them by capturing and butchering Alpha Pals as this will double your chance of earning a Legendary Schematic.

What Legendary Schematics are there?

Most of the craftable items in Palworld (at least in their basic version) are available via the Technology tree. However, there are a few items, such as the 'Witch's Hat', which can only be crafted using Schematics and are not available as Technology. These are often cosmetic items whose Schematics can be found at travelling merchants.

All Legendary Schematics and locations in Palworld

Below we've listed out all Legendary Weapon Schematics and Legendary Armour Schematics, and where you can find the Alpha Pals that drop them.

All Legendary Weapon Schematics and locations

Here are all of the Legendary Weapon Schematics, along with the Alpha Pals who can drop them, in Palworld:

Legendary Weapon Schematic Alpha Pal Level Old Bow

Kingpaca

46 Crossbow

Bushi

23 Handgun

Beakon

29 Pump-action Shotgun

Suzaku

45 Assault Rifle

Blazamut

49 Rocket Launcher

Jetragon



50

Here's where you can find all of the above Alpha Pals:

Palword: Map with locations of Alpha Pals that drop Legendary Weapon Schematics.

All Legendary Armour Schematics and locations

Below you'll find all of the Legendary Armour Schematics, along with the Alpha Pals who can drop them, in Palworld:

Legendary Armour Schematic Alpha Pal Level Cloth Outfit

Chillet

11 Feathered Hair Band

Penking

15 Pelt Armor

Azurobe

17 Metal Armor

Elizabee

31 Metal Helm

Warsect

30 Refined Metal Helm

Menasting

44 Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Astegon

48 Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Lyleen Noct

49 Pal Metal Helmet

Frostallion

50 Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Necromus

50 Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Paladius

50

Here's where you can find all the above Alpha Pals:

Palword: Map with locations of Alpha Pals that drop Legendary Armour Schematics.

How to get Legendary Schematics faster in Palworld

If you want to specifically farm Legendary Schematics, there are a few ways in which you can increase your chances. These include:

Tweak world settings

Catching and then killing Alpha Pals is currently the most efficient way to farm Legendary Schematics, as this doubles your chance of getting a Legendary Schematic. If you want to be even more efficient, you can increase the spawn rate of Alpha Pals. To do this, open your world settings and make the following changes:

Day Time Speed: 5

5 Night Time Speed: 5

5 Pal Capture Rate: 2

2 Pal Appearance Rate: 3

Image credit: Eurogamer/PocketPair

With these settings, Alpha Pals appear faster, are easier to catch and will appear in trios. Watch out though, this also makes the fight more difficult. If three bosses at once are too many for you, reduce the number of appearances again.

By the way, increasing the setting 'Maximum number of dropped items in a world' does not actually increase the chance of Pal dropping a Legendary Schematic. Instead, only the number of dropped items is increased - so you would get three instead of one Schematic (which at least earns you more gold).

Farm chests

If you need a change from constantly fighting Alphas or if Alphas are still too difficult for you, you can also farm chests. As you can see on the map below, there are chest spawn points all over the world and it's easy to pick them up with a flying Pal.

Locations of all chests, thanks to Rock Paper Shotgun's interactive Palworld map.

However, there are also certain farm routes for chests that have become established in the community because they contain many and/or particularly high-quality chests over a short distance. These include all three wildlife reserves - the small islands in the north-east, south and west of the map. There is a good reason for this, as these are high-level zones where high-level Pals and high-level chests can be found.

Wildlife Sanctuary 1 Chest Farming route

Palworld Chest Farming route for Legendary Schematics at Wildlife Sanctuary 1.

Wildlife Sanctuary 2 Chest Farming route

Palworld Chest Farming route for Legendary Schematics at Wildlife Sanctuary 2.

Wildlife Sanctuary 3 Chest Farming route

Palworld Chest Farming route for Legendary Schematics at Wildlife Sanctuary 3.

