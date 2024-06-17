A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead revealed for PC and consoles

Publisher Saber Interactive has today given us a look at the upcoming release, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.

This narrative-driven horror game is inspired by the film series, which includes two John Krasinski-directed releases as well as an upcoming prequel spin-off.

It was first announced to be in the pipeline back in 2021, however at this time all we had was a logo and the promise of an original story and gameplay that "captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: For Xbox, could this year finally be the one where it all pays off?Watch on YouTube

Saber says the upcoming game, which is being developed by Stormind Games, is designed for fans of the films and horror. "Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears," reads the official blurb.

"With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you'll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of the unknown enemies."

You can see how it looks in the trailer below:

As you would expect given its inspiration, silence will play a key part in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. Saber warns that even a single noise can be all it takes to give away your position. So, to put it Bluntly, tread cautiously.

On its release later this year (exact date TBC), A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be available across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those interested can add it to their wishlists now.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is one of several projects still in the works from Saber after the publisher was sold by Embracer earlier this year. Other upcoming releases include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Jurassic Park: Survival.