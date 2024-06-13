Jurassic Park: Survival will revisit locations from 1993 film, but also introduce new ones

Fans of the 1993 film Jurassic Park will be able to revisit many locations from Isla Nublar on Jurassic Park: Survival's release, but also some previously unseen spots.

Jurassic Park: Survival was announced at last year's Game Awards. It's a single-player action-adventure coming from Saber Interactive in partnership with Universal, and will take place the day after the events of the film.

The announcement trailer, which you can see for yourself below, showed us poor scientist Dr. Maya Joshi running from the now-destroyed visitor centre before coming face-to-face with a mighty T-Rex. Other than this brief tease, further details were quite sparse.

Now, however, the Jurassic Park: Survival team has revealed a few more tit-bits about the upcoming game. Sharing details with IGN, Universal Products and Experiences executive producer John Melchior and Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick said the team has been "working with all our stakeholders on what the island would have looked like after the events of the film".

Melchior said this will include locales such as the Visitor Centre, but also other areas the film didn't include. "Those on the island were supposed to be there overnight, so what does that mean? What would they have seen and where would they have stayed if everything went according to plan? That is where we are starting," he said. "One thing is certain - the island is as much a part of the story as the characters and dinosaurs."

Hollis-Leick said players will have to negotiate "different types of terrain" on Isla Nublar, with many of them being quite challenging. "The player will need to use caution and planning in some cases, checking routes in advance," he said.

"There will also be times when the player will need to move very carefully through an environment to avoid the attention of certain predators. Maya, the main character, is neither superhuman nor an action hero. There are real risks for her around every corner and the player will need to use a mixture of intelligence, grit and patience to survive the island's many challenges."

Meanwhile, while we only saw Maya in the announcement trailer, the Jurassic Park: Survivor developers said there will be other characters introduced on the game's release, as well as perhaps some new 'special' dinos. As Melchior noted: "Life finds a way..."

Jurassic Park: Survivor does not have a release date yet, although we know it won't be out this year. When it does ultimately launch, it will be coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.