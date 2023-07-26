A Great Mighty Poo figurine from Conker's Bad Fur Day is about to drop

One of the greatest boss fights in history is about to be immortalised as a figurine: the Great Mighty Poo from Conker's Bad Fur Day.

Brewed up by First 4 Figures, the figurine consists of the giant operatic turd mid song opposite a mini Conker throwing toilet roll into its mouth.

If you're not familiar with the vocal work of the Great Mighty Poo, the boss is arguably Rare's Magnum opus and is battled inside a giant turd mountain in the infamous N64 classic.

Conker's Bad Fur Day - The Great Mighty Poo | Sneak Peek

The figurine is certainly detailed, with its yellowing sweetcorn grin and suitably slimy and sticky-looking texture all the way down its throat.

The price is currently unknown, but will be revealed on launch day - that's 3rd August when pre-orders open. Hopefully it won't be a strain on our wallets.

Before that, poop fans can sign up on the First 4 Figures website for notifications and $10 off once pre-orders open.

But where exactly might you proudly display a giant poo in your home? I reckon the bathroom is probably best to spur the imagination while having your own great and mighty visitation.

I do wish it came with a button to sing along, though.