If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Songs

Ooh la la.

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in a black and white image where he's holding a rope, as if dangling from it, and pointing his silenced pistol just beyond camera. I wonder if he refers to himself as Bond in the mirror.
Electronic Arts
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Additional contributions by Ed Nightingale, Matt Wales, and Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Get ready for some earworms! Which songs are your favourites in games? And I do mean songs, by the way - I don't mean soundtracks. So a song created especially for a game and, ideally, sung inside it.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch