505 Games parent company Digital Bros laying off 30% of global workforce

Digital Bros, the parent company of 505 Games and a number of other gaming subsidiaries, has announced an "organisational review" that'll see it lay off approximately 30% of its workforce.

As per its own recent figures, Digital Bros currently employs 442 people across the company, meaning its newly announced layoffs will likely impact around 130 workers.

The company says it's making the cuts after reviewing projects across its development studios and publishing units - which include 505, Assetto Corsa developer Kunos Simulazioni, Puzzle Quest studio Infinity Plus Two, and Terraria mobile developer DR Studios - in order to "align with the evolving competitive environment [and] ensure maximum operational efficiency."

"The videogame market has evolved since the pandemic to be more selective in terms of new games," Digital Bros wrote in a press release accompanying today's announcement of layoffs, "with consumers increasingly reverting to well established Intellectual Properties and playing these same games for longer periods."

Following its market assessment and sweeping job cuts, Digital Bros says it'll adopt a new strategy that'll see it focus on "sequels and new versions of previously successful and established games, with a limited number of new larger budgets productions."

News of layoffs at Digital Bros comes in a year that has seen heavy job losses and studio closures across the games industry. Fortnite maker Epic Games recently cut 830 jobs, and 2023 has also brought layoffs at Embracer Group, Destiny 2 developer Bungie, Sega, PlayStation, Team17, Microsoft, Take-Two, Riot Games, EA, Twitch, Meta, Unity, Ubisoft, CD Projekt, Roblox, Digital Extremes, and Amazon.