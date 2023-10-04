Twitch hit with another round of layoffs, reports suggest

Twitch has seen another round of layoffs, though full details are unknown.

The news comes from streaming insider Zack Bussey and has since been corroborated by GamesIndustry.biz. The layoffs are said to be limited to the customer experience team as the company shifts to outsourced vendors.

The layoffs are also fewer than the 400 employees who lost their jobs during Amazon cuts in March.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

Eurogamer contacted Twitch for more information on these new layoffs, but the company declined to comment.

The March layoffs were part of 9000 employees who lost their jobs at parent company Amazon.

Layoffs have massively impacted the games industry in the past couple of weeks.

That includes internal restructuring at Embracer affecting the Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics, 830 job cuts at Epic Games, and significant job losses at Team17.