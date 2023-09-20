If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Embracer Group layoffs hit Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics

As part of "internal restructuring".

Lara Croft staring at the camera with a weary but determined look.
Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed ten employees have lost their jobs as part of an "internal restructuring" programme, following multiple accounts from employees that the studio had been hit with lay offs today.

Senior brand manager Nicholas Edwards announced his departure from Crystal Dynamics in a message shared on LinkedIn, revealing he was "one of a number of people impacted by the latest round of Embracer layoffs" at the studio. Edwards noted today's job cuts had affected a broad spread of departments, including PR, project management, 2D art, and video editing.

Crystal Dynamics' communications director Adam Kahn also confirmed he'd been affected by today's layoffs, as did senior community and social media manager Neha Nair. "After 3.5 years at Crystal Dynamics," Nair wrote, "I was laid off today."

Eurogamer Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.Watch on YouTube

Following those initial employee accounts of layoffs at Crystal Dynamics, the studio - which is currently working on a new Tomb Raider game for Amazon and assisting with Microsoft's Perfect Dark reboot - confirmed the news on social media.

"Crystal Dyanmics made the difficult decision to part ways with nine brand/marketing and one IT employee today due to an internal restructuring to align the studio with our current business needs," it wrote. "We are working directly with the affected staff to support them."

News of today's layoffs comes as Crystal Dynamics owner Embracer Group continues its previously announced "comprehensive restructuring programme" in light of ongoing financial challenges. Last month Embracer revealed it would be shutting down Saints Row developer Volition Games "effective immediately", and news began circulating last night that 26 employees at the Embracer-owned Beamdog, the studio behind the recently released Mythforce, had lost their jobs on Friday.

Additionally, Embracer confirmed it was considering selling Borderlands developer Gearbox as part of its restructuring efforts earlier this month, while yesterday saw the Embracer-owned Saber Interactive announce it would be ceasing development on last year's multiplayer Evil Dead game, and that a planned Switch version has now been cancelled.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch