If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Riot Games reportedly making layoffs

Numbers currently unknown.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Riot Games, the Valorant and League of Legends developer, has reportedly made a number of layoffs.

The news comes from esports reporter Jacob Wolf, who tweeted that cuts have been made across a number of departments according to sources.

Riot itself is yet to publicly confirm any reductions to staff, but Eurogamer has requested comment.

Watch on YouTube
Lil Nas X - STAR WALKIN’ | Worlds 2022 Finals Opening Ceremony Presented by Mastercard

"Riot Games is making layoffs, which started earlier today, multiple people have told me," tweeted Wolf.

"Size and scope are unclear at the moment, so far I've heard of effects across recruiting and human resources, support and esports.

"Riot's historically not made many reductions in force in the past, but it's in line with a broader trend in tech, gaming and entertainment as economic hardship begins to affect many corporations."

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs across the company, including game studios Bethesda, 343 Industries, and The Coalition.

Former staff have accused the company of having "incompetent leadership".

Unity also laid off almost 300 staff due to the current economic climate.

Ubisoft, meanwhile, has reported disappointing financial results and cancelled a number of projects.

Staff have since been called to strike following an email from CEO Yves Guillemot to staff stating: "the ball is in your court to deliver this line-up on time and at the expected level of quality, and show everyone what we are capable of achieving."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch