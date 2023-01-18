If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft reportedly set to cut thousands of jobs

11,000 positions expected to be lost.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

At least 11,000 jobs are expected to be lost at Microsoft this week, as the technology and gaming giant undergoes a fresh round of cost cutting.

Microsoft currently employs around 220,000 people worldwide. These latest job losses will equate to around five percent of its overall workforce, Sky News reported last night.

In response, Microsoft stated it "does not comment on rumour or speculation".

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023.

It's currently unclear which jobs will be lost and whether any UK-based positions will be affected.

Microsoft previously cut "hundreds" of positions in October last year, including some team members working in the company's Xbox division.

This week's reported job losses far exceed the numbers lost then, and come ahead of Microsoft's next financial results briefing, due on 24th January.

Various technology companies - including Amazon, Meta and only just today Unity - have been cutting jobs over the past few weeks, in response to forecasts of a global economic slowdown later this year.

Microsoft's Xbox division is set to lay out its plans for the first half of 2023 in its upcoming Developer_Direct broadcast, due to air on 25th January. Expect to see updates on the new Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Minecraft Legends. Don't expect to see Starfield or get an update on the company's never-ending attempts to buy Activision Blizzard.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch