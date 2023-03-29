If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA laying off 6% of its workforce as part of "restructuring"

Affecting as many as 775 employees.

Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

EA has announced a round of "restructuring" it says will likely impact around six percent of its workforce, potentially amounting to over 750 job losses based its latest employment figures.

In a letter to staff, later shared publicly on EA's website, CEO Andrew Wilson announced the job cuts while simultaneously insisting the company was "operating from a position of strength".

"As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams," Wilson told workers at the company. "These decisions are expected to impact approximately six percent of our company's workforce."

"This is the most difficult part," Wilson continued, "and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect."

Wilson added that, where possible, employees affected by the cuts - likely equating to around 775 jobs based on EA's 2022 employment figures - would be transitioned to other projects. Workers that can't be moved to other teams will be offered "severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services."

"Communicating these decisions began earlier this quarter," Wilson noted, "and we expect them to continue through early next fiscal year."

EA's move marks the latest in a wave of job cuts across the games industry, with Microsoft, Take-Two, Riot Games, Meta, Twitch, and Hasbro all announcing layoffs in the last few months.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

