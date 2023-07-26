CD Projekt Red announces third round of layoffs in three months

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced yet another round of layoffs.

The announcement was made by Adam Kiciński, president and CEO of CDPR, in a statement uploaded to the company's website.

The layoffs will affect "around 100 people", Kiciński wrote, which he said is about nine percent of the studio's entire headcount.

Kiciński said the layoffs are a part of "refining the shape" of the company's teams as it works on its ambitious roadmap of projects, including a new trilogy of games in the Witcher series and the next Cyberpunk game codenamed Orion.

Part of the roadmap includes "several deep transformations", Kiciński said, which will help the studio make "quality games, on time and without crunch". "There's no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed," he continued. "Based on current and expected project needs, we already know we don't have other opportunities for [the employees affected] in the next year."

The layoffs are "not immediate" as the company will be letting go of some of the affected 100 employees "as late as Q1 2024", Kiciński stated. "In the spirit of transparency, we've chosen to share the information now," he added.

This is the third set of layoffs that CDPR has announced in the past three months. In May, 29 employees lost their jobs at CDPR-owned studio The Molasses Flood, which is currently working on a separate Witcher project codenamed "Sirius". In June, CDPR let go of 30 employees who were part of the team working on Witcher card game spin-off Gwent as the studio scales back development on it.