Unity announces third round of layoffs in 10 months, impacting 600 more jobs

Unity Software - the company behind the widely used Unity game engine - has announced its third round of layoffs in under 12 months, this time affecting 600 jobs, equating to approximately 8% of its total workforce.

Today's job losses were confirmed in a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, with Unity only saying the move would affect "specific teams" as it continues to "position itself for long-term and profitable growth".

According to the Wall Street Journal (paywalled), this latest round of layoffs will leave Unity with approximately 7,000 employees, and comes ahead of the San Francisco-based company's plans to reduce its current global network of offices from 58 to fewer than 30.

Unity's decision to cut a further 600 jobs follows the nearly 300 layoffs it announced in January and the roughly 200 jobs it cut in 2022 - a year that saw it announce record revenue of $1.39B USD, but notably only its first profitable quarter since becoming a public company in 2020.

At the time of January's layoffs, Unity CEO John Riccitiello told employees, "We reassessed our objectives, strategies, goals and priorities in light of the current economic conditions. While we remain focused on the same vision, we decided that we need to be more selective in our investments to come out stronger as a company."

Today's news marks the latest in a wave of job cuts across the games industry, with Microsoft, Take-Two, Riot Games, EA, Twitch, and Meta all announcing layoffs in the last few months.