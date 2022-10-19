343 Industries offering more Halo-themed prosthetics to children with limb loss

343 Industries has expanded its partnership with Limbitless Solutions to offer more Halo-themed prosthetics.

The two companies have been working together since 2018 to provide Halo designs, including Master Chief and the Arbiter. Now that selection will include Master Chief from Halo Infinite and Halo: Reach Spartan Catherine-B320 (Kat).

Limbitless Solutions is a nonprofit based at the University of Central Florida that creates bespoke 3D-printed prosthetics for children with limb loss based on major entertainment franchises, as well as teaching how to use them and other support.

Of the two new sleeves, Kat is particularly important as the character was the first in-universe to use a prosthetic limb.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership and to bring these new designs to life", said Albert Manero co-founder of Limbitless Solutions. "Our team cannot wait for children to proudly show these new bionic designs to their friends in their classrooms or on the playground."

Added 343 Industries studio quality-of-life PM Ron Brown: "It's really nice to know that people can have this part of their identity and the things that they love be a very physical, very real part of them."

The news was shared on the 343 Industries website, along with the video below showing the designs in more detail.

Last week, Microsoft held its Xbox Accessibility Showcase, celebrating the work of accessibility advocates in the gaming community.