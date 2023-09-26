If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

15 years later, more Beyond Good & Evil 2 footage surfaces

Front Pey'j news.

Pey'j and Double H talk in a bar, in a scene from Beyond Good & Evil 2.
Image credit: Damien Barranco / Ubisoft
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

While we wait (and wait) for Ubisoft to show more of Beyond Good & Evil 2, early footage from the project has surfaced from back in 2008.

Yes, 2008. We've really been waiting a while.

This is the version of Beyond Good & Evil we've seen in other clips released or leaked over the years, and which Ubisoft released an early trailer for (showing main character Jade and Uncle Pey'j in a car out in the desert).

A later version of Beyond Good & Evil 2, showcased at E3 2018.

A fresh snippet of video has now surfaced from the design portfolio of animator Damien Barranco, a Ubisoft staff member at the time who also worked on the first Beyond Good & Evil, Rayman 2 and Ubisoft's King Kong tie-tin.

(Brilliantly, IMDB suggsts Barranco also worked on the classic animated children's BBC series The Animals of Farthing Wood as well - so clearly knows his talking animals.)

The footage was shared on X, formerly Twitter, last night. It's our first proper look at Beyond Good & Evil's third main character, Double H, in the sequel.

The snippet appears to show Double H and Pey'J drinking in a bar, with the pig telling a bawdy joke. My French (particularly spoken by a drunk pig) is a little rusty, but if you're able to work out exactly what he's saying about the mademoiselle in question, do pop it in the comments below.

Last month, the internet spotted a 20th anniversary edition of the original Beyond Good & Evil listed for release in the US - though Ubisoft is yet to officially announce the package, or detail exactly what it might contain.

Work on a sequel has continued, off and on, ever since the original game's release in 2003. Beyond Good & Evil 2 remains listed on Ubisoft's release schedule, though it has been some time since we've received a concrete update.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch