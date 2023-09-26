15 years later, more Beyond Good & Evil 2 footage surfaces

While we wait (and wait) for Ubisoft to show more of Beyond Good & Evil 2, early footage from the project has surfaced from back in 2008.

Yes, 2008. We've really been waiting a while.

This is the version of Beyond Good & Evil we've seen in other clips released or leaked over the years, and which Ubisoft released an early trailer for (showing main character Jade and Uncle Pey'j in a car out in the desert).

A later version of Beyond Good & Evil 2, showcased at E3 2018.

A fresh snippet of video has now surfaced from the design portfolio of animator Damien Barranco, a Ubisoft staff member at the time who also worked on the first Beyond Good & Evil, Rayman 2 and Ubisoft's King Kong tie-tin.

(Brilliantly, IMDB suggsts Barranco also worked on the classic animated children's BBC series The Animals of Farthing Wood as well - so clearly knows his talking animals.)

The footage was shared on X, formerly Twitter, last night. It's our first proper look at Beyond Good & Evil's third main character, Double H, in the sequel.

Si vous souhaitez voir la bande démo complète de l'artiste qui mélange série TV en animation traditionnelle et productions pour Ubisoft Montpellier telles que King Kong et Tintin, nous vous invitons à suivre ce lien : https://t.co/XPRX2yXrl6 #BGE — BG&E Myth (@bgemyth) September 25, 2023

The snippet appears to show Double H and Pey'J drinking in a bar, with the pig telling a bawdy joke. My French (particularly spoken by a drunk pig) is a little rusty, but if you're able to work out exactly what he's saying about the mademoiselle in question, do pop it in the comments below.

Last month, the internet spotted a 20th anniversary edition of the original Beyond Good & Evil listed for release in the US - though Ubisoft is yet to officially announce the package, or detail exactly what it might contain.

Work on a sequel has continued, off and on, ever since the original game's release in 2003. Beyond Good & Evil 2 remains listed on Ubisoft's release schedule, though it has been some time since we've received a concrete update.