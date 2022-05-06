Eurogamer Newscast: Will Square Enix be sold - and is Ubisoft next?And will we ever see a return for Deus Ex?
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're discussing Square Enix's surprise sale of its western studios - Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos Montreal and Marvel's Avengers maker Crystal Dynamics - and what this might mean.
Will a leaner, more focused Square Enix now itself be sold to an interested party (*cough* PlayStation)? Is this actually good news for mothballed series such as Deus Ex? And on a related note, we talk about the latest rumblings of a Ubisoft acquisition - and whether we think the Assassin's Creed creator is the next big games industry acquisition.
Joining me to discuss all of that are Eurogamer news reporters Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Ishraq Subhan.
