Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin release date revealed

We now have a release date for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, which is being made by Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster developer Frontier.

The real-time strategy title will launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 17th November.

Frontier says Age of Sigmar is being designed for both RTS experts and newcomers to the genre, with the benefit of a "cinematic" campaign to get you started in single-player before braving 1v1 or 2v2 competitive multiplayer.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin's spectral Nighthaunt faction.

Today brings a new trailer for the game, above, which shows another faction - this time, the spooky Nighthaunt horde. There will be four factions in total, with another underwraps group set to join the Nighthaunt, the Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz.

You can pre-order the game now or, if you'd prefer to try it first, we're expecting another Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin beta later this year.