Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's road to recovery continues with huge patch

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide continues its long road to recovery - a significant new patch is now available to download.

Patch #4 - Blessings of the Omnissiah includes a long list of additions, changes and fixes for the four-player co-op action game, which currently sits on a "mostly negative" Steam user review rating for the last 30 days.

The hotly-anticipated Darktide launched on PC at the end of November, and while players generally agreed the core gameplay was enjoyable, it suffered from a raft of technical issues, performance problems and a lack of a meaningful crafting system.

Watch on YouTube Here's Digital Foundry's tech review of Darktide on PC.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell applauded Darktide's "stupendous atmosphere and vicious action" in his review, but called its release "scrappy [and] rickety... arriving with bugs and technical difficulties and making huge demands of PCs".

In January, developer Fatshark delayed Darktide's upcoming Xbox Series X and S release, admitting it made the decision to spend the next few months solely addressing fan feedback after the game "fell short" of expectations.

"We take enormous pride in our ability at Fatshark to deliver a game that millions can enjoy," the developer wrote in an open letter to its community.

"This was what we set out to do with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - to create a highly engaging and stable game with a level of depth that keeps you playing for weeks, not hours. We fell short of meeting those expectations."

In an effort to improve Darktide's current state, Fatshark said: "Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimisations."

To that end, Fatshark has issued a raft of updates to the game, with Patch #4 - Blessings of the Omnissiah the latest. Its long list of patch notes is available on Fatshark's forum. Of note: "The Pox Hounds themselves have gotten some attention, with a focus on fixing issues with their movement, smoothing out ragdoll transitions and sternly telling them to not spontaneously try space travel. It's a work in progress."