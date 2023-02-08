Bolster your ranks with Fanatical's Warhammer Week sale

Many of you might know Warhammer, the tabletop game that involves building and painting models to create your army that you can take on epic campaigns. Warhammer is huge in many ways, from the number of people who play it, the size of the armies people collect, or the scale of the different universes the games are set in.

Warhammer's scale and popularity have made it very easy to adapt into video games, starting with Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat back in 1995, and since then there have been hundreds of Warhammer games, expansions, and DLCs across different genres and platforms.

Whether you've played classic RTS games like Dawn of War or Total War: Warhammer, or enjoyed the first-person survival games like Vermintide and Darktide, there's sure to be a Warhammer game that piques your interest. Over at Fanatical, they're celebrating the world of Warhammer with their Warhammer Week sale where you can get 2022's Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters Castellan Champion Edition for £21.37, over 50 per cent off.

Daemonhunters is an XCOM-like turn-based strategy game where you control soldiers to fight off corrupted enemies in the Caligari Sector. If you'd prefer a turn-based RTS that involves commanding huge armies across a massive map, then the epic Total War: Warhammer 3 is 21 per cent off, down to £39.49. If you're looking for something in between the two, then the legendary Dawn of War games are on sale too, with Dawn of War 1 and Dawn of War 2 both 87 per cent off, and Dawn of War 3 is 79 per cent off making it just over £6.

If you're more of a first-person gamer, then there's plenty of Warhammer games to put you right into the action. In Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide,you play as a group of heroes trying to survive against the swarms of rat-like Skaven taking over the land. You can shoot, hack, slash, burn, your way through missions in Vermintide's Collector's edition which is just under £3, and then do more in Vermintide 2's collector's edition which is reduced to £5.59. Recently Warhammer released Darktide, which is like Vermintide but set in the 40,000 Universe with new characters, story, and abilities. Darktide isn't on sale at Fanatical right now but you can still grab it for £33.

There are lots of other Warhammer games available in the Fanatical Warhammer Week sale, including flying games, sports games, turn-based strategy, and more. We've listed some more great deals in the sale down below, but be sure to check out the full sale here.

Remember to take a look at the full Fanatical Warhammer Week sale here, so you can see what other games and DLCs are on offer that you can get for cheap. Also make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll be tweeting out the best game deals as well as deals on gaming accessories and more.