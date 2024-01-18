Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters gets February release date on consoles

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, the acclaimed turn-based tactics game from Complex Games, is launching for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X/S on 20th February.

Daemonhunters originally launched for PC back in 2022, delivering what Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell called a "brutal but graceful and comprehensible mix of ideas from Warhammer, XCOM and Gears Tactics". Also, Andy Serkis is in it.

The whole thing is focused on the Grey Knights, a mysterious Chapter of the Space Marines, who go up against the Death Guard and the forces of Chaos god Nurgle in a story told across a cinematic, narrative-driven campaign. It features a fully customisable squad of units - which can be tailored with different skills, psychic abilities, equipment, armour, class specialisations, voices, and facial options - and is, all in all, a jolly good old time.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters console trailer.

"Save for that slight (and to be fair, genre-typical) over-reliance on grinding to help the plot over the next hilltop," Edwin wrote in his 2022 Recommended review, " Daemonhunters positively glides. At a glance, the interface looks like a Borg sneezed all over a cathedral, but in practice this is both a fine balance of ideas from XCOM and Gears Tactics, and a crisp boiling-down of a gargantuan fiction that somehow renders everything digestible, even snappy, without sacrificing the source material's morbid intricacy."

And if that sounds exactly like the kind of thing you want from your gothic sci-fi tactics action, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will be available for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 20th February. The Standard Edition includes the base game, and the slightly pricier Purifier Edition (£39.99 instead of £34.99) throws in Castellan Garran Crowe, a unique playable character who becomes availabe once you've reached a certain timeline event in the campaign.