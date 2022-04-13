Are you running out of storage space on your Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, and don't want to delete any games from your library? If so, now's the perfect time to expand your storage thanks to this heavily discounted micro SD card deal.

Today is the last day of the Amazon Spring Sale and the online retail giant has knocked a massive 38 quid off one of Sandisk's 400GB micro SD cards - that's almost half price!

This micro SD card option should give you more than enough space for your games and plenty of room to grow your Switch collection in the future. It also has up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, meaning better gameplay experience and A1-rated performance for apps.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Memory Card- £38.99 from Amazon (Was £76.99)

When you consider a digital version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will eat into almost half of the console's 32GB of internal storage, it's a no brainer to upgrade your Switch storage with a micro SD card- especially if you plan on playing other big titles like any of the Pokemon games or Animal Crossing: New Horizons in their digital formats.

And while physical copies require less room thanks to storing software data on the cartridges, you still need to factor in space for save data, updates, DLC and patches. Not to mention apps, screenshots and screen records, too.

If you want more than double the storage of the 400GB version, or don't need that much and want something smaller for a couple of extra games, there are discounts on the 1TB and 128GB versions as well.

These Micro SD cards are also excellent for use in phones or cameras due to being class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback.

These Micro SD cards are also excellent for use in phones or cameras due to being class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback.