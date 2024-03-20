Amazon Spring Sale 2024: best gaming deals
Find the best Amazon spring sale gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox.
The big Amazon Spring Sale has officially started. It kicked off at midnight on Wednesday, 20th March and ends at 23:59pm on Monday, 25th March. There are hundreds of thousands of exciting deals for you to snap up during the event, but we here at Jelly Deals we are gathering all of the best gaming deals right here. We're updating this page regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often.
Our tech experts at Digital Foundry are similarly rounding up the best PC gaming products included in the Amazon spring sale and beyond. Check out their guide for their excellent discounted tech recommendations.
Although you don't need to be a Prime member to access the Amazon Spring Sale offers, there are exclusive deals for Amazon Prime Members throughout the event. If you're not a member yet, you can get yourself a free 30-day trial to shop the exclusive deals and get free delivery on your orders.
Today's best Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals 2024 UK
PS5 Slim Disc Console
Prime members: £389
Non-Prime members: £409
RRP:£479.99
Nintendo Switch OLED Console
Neon Blue/Neon Red: £274.95
White: £299.99
Mario Red: £299.99
RRP:£309.99
Mario vs Donkey Kong
UK
Physical:£31.99 at Amazon UK
Digital: £39.99 at Amazon UK
RRP:£39.99
PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller
Cosmic Red: £59.99
Grey Camo: £59.99
Starlight Blue: £59.99
Nova Pink: £59.99
Sterling Silver: £59.99
RRP:£64.99
EA Sports FC 24 for PS5
RRP:£69.99
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5
RRP:£69.99
PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset- White
RRP:£89.99
Xbox Series X console
RRP:£479
Xbox Wireless Controller
Carbon Black: £49.99
Robot White: £43.55
Astral Purple: £44.99
Deep Pink: £44.99
Electric Volt: £49.99
Pulse Red: £49.99
Shock Blue: £49.99
Velocity Green:£49.99
RRP: £54.99-£59.99
If you're interested in finding more console related deals, you can check out our best PS5 deals, best Xbox deals and best Nintendo Switch deals guides.
Today's best early Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals 2024 US
PS5 Slim Disc console and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle
Prime members: $449
RRP: $559.99
Xbox Series S Starter bundle with 3 months Game Pass
RRP:$299.99
Xbox Wireless Controller
Carbon Black: $46.99
Robot White: $52.99
Astral Purple: $59.99
Dreamshift: $57.99
Deep Pink: $58.49
Electric Volt: $57.95
Shock Blue: $58.49
Velocity Green:$57.95
RRP: $59.99-$64.99
You can shop more of the best Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals for 2024 below. We've separated it by console to help you find what you need quicker.
Best Amazon Spring Sale Nintendo Switch deals UK
- Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Blue/ Neon Red console - £274.95 (Was £309)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch - £36.99 (was £39.99)
- Mario vs Donkey Kong for Nintendo Switch - £31.99 (was £39.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch - £37.95 (was £39.85)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for Nintendo Switch - £32.99 (was £44.99)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack for Nintendo Switch - £42.73 (was £52.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale Micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch UK
- SanDisk 64GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch twin pack- £8.99 (was £22.99)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC card - £13.99 (was £22.99)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card - £19.49 (was £22.99)
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB - £15.14 (was £19.29)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card - £30.49 (was £35.97)
- Samsung PRO Plus SD Card 512 GB - £42.99 (was £73.99)
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch - £22.93 (was £26.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale PS5 deals UK
- PS5 Slim Disc console - £419 for non-Prime members/ £409 for Prime members (was £479)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor for PS5 - £24.99 (was £69.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 - £57 (was £70)
- Final Fantasy 16 for PS5 - £29.95 (was £69.99)
- Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon for PS5- £42.95 (was £59.99)
- EA Sports FC 24 for PS5- £19.99 (was £69.99)
- Dead Space Remake for PS5- £25.99 (was £69.99)
- Sonic Frontiers for PS5- £15.99 (was £19.95)
- PlayStation 5 Pulse Wireless headset - £69.99 (was £89.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale PS5 SSDs UK
- Samsung 990 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD with heat sink 2TB - £162.99 (was £191.79)
- WD_Black SN850X 1TB - £104.95
Best Amazon Spring Sale Xbox deals UK
- Xbox Series X console - £409.99 (was £479.99)
- Sonic Frontiers for Xbox - £17.99 (was £54.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X - £24.99 (was £69.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - £45.99 (was £54.99)
- EA Sports WRC Standard Edition for Xbox Series X - £19.95 (was £44.99)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition for Xbox Series X - £39.99 (was £63.49)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake for Xbox Series X - £24.99 (was £59.99)
Best Amazon Spring Sale Xbox storage deals
- 5TB WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox - (runs Xbox One games, stores Series S/X games) - £115.98 (was £149.99)
That's all the best Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals we have found for now but keep checking back as we're adding more and more over every day up until the end of 25th March. We hope you manage to pick up a bargain and we'd love to hear what you've found in the comments.
When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024?
The Amazon Spring Sale starts at Midnight on Wednesday, 20th March 2024 and will run up until 23:59pm on Monday, 25th March.
What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024?
The Amazon Spring Sale is a five-day shopping event offering discounts on hundreds of thousands of products across a wide range of categories.
The best Amazon Spring Sale deals to look out for
The online retail giant has reduced their prices on hundreds of thousands of products and you can find all kinds of deals from top brands, including Samsung, Apple, and many more.
Amazon Spring Sale tips to find the best deals
We here at Jelly Deals are hunting down all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals and highlighting them in this guide. We will also be running a live blog so that you all the latest Amazon Spring Sale deals in real time.
You should keep an eye on our Deals hub and Twitter page for even more news on the best discounts that are up for grabs.
You can also create a wishlist on Amazon so that you receive notifications if your desired items are included in the sale. Similarly, you can create deal alerts via the Amazon Spring Deal Days page ahead of the sale, and you'll get notifications if the items go on sale.
Prime memmbers should check out the WOW! Deals for exlusive and limited time offers. Watch A Deal also lets you track Prime-Exclusive Lightning Deals.
Amazon will also be curating a Top 100 Deals list, featuring most-loved brands and best-selling products.
We also recommend you do your research on what you might like to buy, and add your desired items to your wishlist so that you're ready to snap up those bargains.
What other Amazon promotions are happening right now?
Amazon is offering the following promotions on its services:
- Prime Video: Get up to 50 per cent off selected movies and TV shows from 25th March-1st April.
- Audible: From 20th March to 17th April, new Audible customers can get 3 months membership for just 99p.
- Amazon Music: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months free. Current Amazon Music Unlimited customers with the Individual Plan can upgrade to a Family Plan for two months at no extra cost.