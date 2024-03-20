Amazon Spring Sale LIVE: here are today's best gaming and tech deals as we spot them
The Amazon Spring Sale has landed and we are sharing all of the best gaming and tech deals we've spotted so far in our live blog below.
The online giant's Spring Deal Days event started at midnight and will run until 23:59pm on Monday. New deals are being added each day and we've already shared a bunch of them over on our Amazon Spring Sale guide. Those in the US are also being treated to a huge array of deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale and we will be sharing more of those too.
Digital Foundry are also rounding up the best PC gaming deals included in the Amazon spring sale. If you're looking for a new monitor, gaming mouse, keyboard or some hardware, check out their excellent discounted tech recommendations that they've tried and tested.
You don't need to be a Prime member to access the Spring Deal Days sales, but Prime members do have access to some exclusive deals. If you're not a member already, it's worth taking advantage of this free 30-day trial so you can make the most of those exclusive sales and get free delivery on your orders.
This ultrawide 34-inch Samsung monitor is a bargain for just £349
Thinking about upgrading to an ultrawide monitor at a wallet-friendly price? Check out this excellent 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor. It has a new lowest price of £349/$372 in the Amazon Spring Sale thanks to a decent £100 discount.
It has a 3440x1440 resolution while also maintaining a very fast 165Hz refresh rate.
You can read more about it in Mark's article here, or head straight to deal by clicking the link below. And for more great monitor recommendations and other discounted PC gaming products, check out Digital Foundry's Amazon Spring Sale guide.
A non-Amazon deal, but if you want to top up your Nintendo eShop wallet, you can nab some discounted Nintendo eShop gift cards over at Currys by using the code NIN10 at the checkout. It'll take 10 per cent off the marked price.
Ideal as a gift or if you're planning on pre-ordering a digital copy of Princess Peach Showtime, Luigi's Mansion 2 or Paper Mario and the Thousand Year Door.
- £15 Nintendo eShop gift card- £13.50 with code NIN10
- £25 Nintendo eShop gift card- £22.50 with code NIN10
- £50 Nintendo eShop gift card- £45 with code NIN10
- £75 Nintendo eShop gift card- £67.50 with code NIN10
- £100 Nintendo eShop gift card- £90 with code NIN10
The GameSir G8 Galileo is on sale again for £67.99. The Backbone One rival has been tried and tested by myself and Digital Foundry's Will Judd, who rated it as one of the best mobile gaming controllers for Android and iPhone 15.
Xbox controllers are on sale from just £37
The Robot White Xbox wireless controller is now only £36.99 - a bargain price for an official Xbox controller that can also be used for PC.
A range of different coloured Xbox controllers are also on sale for just £39.99.
Grab one of the best value micro SD cards for £33/$30
The Samsung Evo Select is one of the best value micro SD cards in terms of storage and right now you can grab the 512GB variant for just £33/ $30.
It's not the cheapest it's been, but it is the best price right now and a good time to buy if you're in need of some extra storage for your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.
Get a 2TB SSD for only £126
The excellent 2TB Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD is great for a PC or PS5 storage upgrade, and its down to £126 in the Amazon Spring Sale.
The MP600 Pro LPX has sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and 6,800MB/s respectively, putting it in the same performance range as the best SSDs for gaming you can get right now.
Grab a PS5 for as little as £389
The PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console is now just £409, but Prime members can get it even cheaper thanks to an extra £20 discount at the checkout, making it just £389. This is the cheapest we've seen the new PS5 Slim console and it's also the same price as a PS5 Digital.