Pay $88 for this mammoth 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD card

That's less than six cents per gigabyte.

Will Judd avatar
Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on

SanDisk was the first to come to market with a Micro SD card bigger than 1TB, a 1.5TB titan that normally costs $120 to $150. Today though, you can pick up this gigantamax memory card for only $88 in the US - either from WD's online store or via Amazon if you're a Prime member. This is a great choice for Switch, Steam Deck and other devices like phones and tablets too.

This SanDisk Ultra card is reasonably speedy too, with a 150MB/s read speed which is good enough for a Class 10 (A1) rating.

However, if you want to write high bitrate video or access applications more quickly, you'll have to step down to a comparatively tiny 1TB SanDisk Extreme card for $97, which has those more desirable A2 and V30 ratings for apps and video respectively.

Otherwise though, the 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra can't be beaten when it comes to capacity and is a great choice for inexpensive game storage on Switch, Steam Deck or ROG Ally gaming handhelds.

