Pay $88 for this mammoth 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD card

SanDisk was the first to come to market with a Micro SD card bigger than 1TB, a 1.5TB titan that normally costs $120 to $150. Today though, you can pick up this gigantamax memory card for only $88 in the US - either from WD's online store or via Amazon if you're a Prime member. This is a great choice for Switch, Steam Deck and other devices like phones and tablets too.

This SanDisk Ultra card is reasonably speedy too, with a 150MB/s read speed which is good enough for a Class 10 (A1) rating.

However, if you want to write high bitrate video or access applications more quickly, you'll have to step down to a comparatively tiny 1TB SanDisk Extreme card for $97, which has those more desirable A2 and V30 ratings for apps and video respectively.

Otherwise though, the 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra can't be beaten when it comes to capacity and is a great choice for inexpensive game storage on Switch, Steam Deck or ROG Ally gaming handhelds.