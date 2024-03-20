Logitech's MX Master 2S mouse is the best non-gaming deal of the Amazon Spring Sale

We've covered plenty of DF-approved PC gaming peripherals in our Amazon Spring Sale hub, but I wanted to spotlight a more work-focused product in a separate piece: Logitech's popular MX Master 2S mouse.

This high-end office mouse normally retails from anywhere from £60 to £80, but today you can take it home for just £40 - a genuinely great savings that eclipses even the best price we saw during Black Friday last year.

The MX Master lineup is all about high-end kit that is intelligently designed to speed up your work, and the Master 2S fits that to a tee. It's got a comfortable shape for working at a computer all day, a 'hyper-fast' scroll wheel for blitzing through documents, spreadsheets or web pages, and it can connect to up to three Mac or PC computers thanks to Logitech's Flow software. You can even drag files from one computer to another with that software installed, which is saves a ton of time.

As well as its productivity chops, this is just a pleasant mouse to use, thanks to that broad and countoured shape that suits right-handers perfectly, a relatively snappy 4000 DPI laser sensor that can even track on glass, and options for both low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or low-energy Bluetooth to connect to a wide range of devices.

The MX Master 2S is also super gentle on its battery, with up to 70 days (!!) of battery life. When it does eventually run out, leaving it plugged in for just three minutes is enough to give it a day's worth of run time - and unlike the Apple mouse that needs to be flipped upside down to charge, the Master 2S can be used while it's charging.

Overall, this is an awesome office mouse and well worth picking up for £40 - it provides a huge increase in comfort and capability over the standard cheap-o mouse that came with your PC. Don't you deserve something nice?