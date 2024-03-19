Digital Foundry's best (early) Amazon Spring Sale deals
Discounted tech we've actually tested and recommend.
Modern shopping is relentless. Retail giant Amazon's latest wheeze is the eponymous Amazon Spring Sale, which kicks off this week and promises deals on a wide range of DF-adjacent gaming tech, from monitors and TVs to PC components and peripherals. As you might have expected, we'll be sharing links to the stuff we've actually tested and can recommend right here.
Early deals have already started, but the main event kicks off at midnight on Wednesday, the 20th of March, and run until 23:59 on Monday, the 25th of March.
Although you don't need to be a Prime member to access the Amazon Spring Sale offers, a subset will be exclusive deals for Amazon Prime Members throughout the event. If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to get those extra deals and eliminate shipping costs for your orders - always worth a go.
DF's best early Amazon Spring Sale deals 2024 - UK
Note that I've included a few non-Amazon deals in here, as a lot of retailers will also have sales around the same time and they're just as worthy to be highlighted as Amazon - if not more so.
Console deals
- PlayStation 5 Slim - £419.99 (was £479.99)
- PlayStation Portal Remote Player - £199.99 (was out of stock)
PC deals
- NZXT H6 Flow dual-chamber PC case - £80 (was £100)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB opto-mechanical keyboard - £100 (was £180)
Miscellaneous deals
For more UK tech and gaming deals as we discover them, check out @dealsfoundry on Twitter.
DF's best early Amazon Spring Sale deals 2024 - US
Note that this section includes some non-Amazon deals, as a lot of retailers have competing sales and are equally worth highlighting.
Keyboard, mouse and headset deals
- Astro A50 PS5/PS4/PC wireless gaming headset - $215 (was $300)
- Redragon K649 Pro 78 percent wireless keyboard - $72 (was $80)
Monitor deals
- Corsair Xeneon 32-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS - $360 (was $400)
- Alienware AW3225QF 4K 240Hz QD-OLED for $1080 w/ $5 cable below (was $1200)
- Alienware AW2725DF 1440p 360Hz QD-OLED for $810 w/ $5 cable below (was $900)
- Add this $5 cable with either Dell monitor for 10% off the total cost
For more US tech and gaming deals, check out the slightly less active @dealsfoundryusa on Twitter.
That brings our coverage to a close for now, but we'll update this page at least every day this week, so we'll see you back here soon!
When does the Amazon Spring Sale 2024 start?
The Amazon Spring Sale for 2024 starts at midnight on Wednesday the 20th of March and will run up until 23:59 on Monday the 25th of March.
What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024?
The Amazon Spring Sale represents the continual erosion of the defined order, with a single yearly sales event (Black Friday) that is now repeated quarterly to maximise profits and minimise excitement. The Spring Sale is therefore a local minima in terms of prices, but the best deals are more likely to come on Black Friday itself in about eight month's time.
The best Amazon Spring Sale deals to look out for
We're most interested in deals on PC components and peripherals, displays including monitors and TVs, and storage such as Micro SD cards, SSDs and hard drives. However, pretty much every category going is discounted at least a bit, so this is a good chance to pick up non-tech stuff too.
Amazon Spring Sale tips to find the best deals
As always, we recommend using browser extensions like Keepa or Camel Camel Camel to see how prices on a given product change over time, making it easier to see if a "deal" is a genuinely significant reduction or just a return to a price that has been seen many times before.
In terms of finding deals, as well as perusing Amazon's deals category, we'll be rounding up the best deals on products we recommend right here. We also have Twitter accounts at @dealsfoundry and @dealsfoundryusa.
Our friends at Jelly Deals are also running a Eurogamer live blog which pops up the latest deals as we find them and there's a deals hub that lists all the deals we've reported on so far.
Finally, you can create an Amazon wishlist to receive notifications if your desired items are included in the sale. Similarly, you can create deal alerts via the Amazon Spring Deal Days page ahead of the sale, and you'll get notifications if the items go on sale.
