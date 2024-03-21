Get £800 off this Asus RTX 4080 gaming laptop in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is well underway, and one of the biggest discounts we've see so far is on an RTX 4080-powered gaming laptop from Asus ROG.

The Zephyrus G14, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, a 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR5 RAM in addition to that RTX 4080, is usually priced at £3100. But for a limited-time only, you can get a huge saving of £800 and pick-up the ROG laptop for £2299. That's a 26 percent saving on its usual price and a good deal for a well-reviewed and powerful yet compact gaming laptop.

I also like the fact that this 14-inch screen has an impressive 2560x1600 resolution, making for much sharper text and more detail overall, combined with a 165Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gaming.

The Zephyrus G14 price cut is only available for a limited amount of time, as the Amazon Spring Sale ends on 25th March, 2024.

If the Zephyrus G14 is out of your price range, head to our guide on the best cheap gaming laptop deals. While it has a more premium price tag than laptops on that list, it does have premium features to match, with graphics powered by Nvidia's DLSS 3 upscaling and the Ada Lovelace architecture. The Zephyrus G14 also supports Asus's AniMe Matrix tech, which lets you design and display pixel animations on the rear lid of the laptop.

