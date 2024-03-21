This Asus TUF Gaming laptop is only £670 in the Amazon Spring Sale

If you're after a budget gaming laptop, the Amazon Spring Sale is running a money-saving deal on one of Asus' TUF laptops that could be perfect for you.

The TUF range is one of the go-to choices for anyone looking for a gaming laptop that doesn't break the bank, and offers impressive performance for its price point. And as part of Amazon's latest sale, you can save £80 on the Asus TUF F15 laptop and get it for £670.

Usually priced at £750, the laptop has a 15.6inch 144Hz HD display, a Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and is powered by an Intel i5 chip. While the RTX 3050 is one of Nvidia's budget GPUs, it still supports ray-tracing and features DLSS upscaling.

Alternatively, if your budget can stretch a bit further, you may be interested in a more beefier Asus TUF laptop that also featured on our list of the best cheap gaming laptop deals.

The Amazon Spring Sale, or Spring Deal Days sale as it's known in the UK, ends on 25th March, 2024.